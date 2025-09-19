The Bengal Files Box Office Week 2: Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's film records big drop, collects Rs 30 lakh on Day 14

The Bengal Files, directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, is struggling at the box office. The movie couldn't gain the much-needed traction for its successful theatrical run. Released on December 5 alongside Baaghi 4 and The Conjuring: Last Rites, the political period drama opened with Rs 1.35 crore net and wrapped its opening week at Rs 9.65 crore at the box office. The movie recorded a good trend in the opening week, but it couldn't continue the same in the second week.

Starring Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar, Simrat Kaur, Namashi Chakraborty, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Saswata Chatterjee, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and others, The Bengal Files added Rs 2.85 crore to the tally in the second weekend. It further witnessed massive drop and added Rs 45 lakh for the consecutive three days, with no growth on Tuesday when ticket prices were subsidized. Estimates suggest that the movie has recorded a drop of 30 percent today.

The Bengal Files records 30 percent drop, wraps two weeks at Rs 14 crore

The Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri film registered a 30 percent drop today on its second Thursday and collected Rs 28 lakh to Rs 30 lakh. The total cume of The Bengal Files in two weeks reached Rs 14 crore net at the Indian box office.

With Jolly LLB 3 and Nishaanchi coming this weekend, The Bengal Files is expected to lose most of the screens. It will crawl from here on and end its entire theatrical run on a disappointing note.

Day-wise box office collections of The Bengal Files in India:

Day Box Office 1 Rs 1.35 crore 2 Rs 1.90 crore 3 Rs 2.25 crore 4 Rs 1.00 crore 5 Rs 1.15 crore 6 Rs 1.00 crore 7 Rs 1.00 crore 8 Rs 0.75 crore 9 Rs 1.10 crore 10 Rs 1.00 crore 11 Rs 0.40 crore 12 Rs 0.40 crore 13 Rs 0.40 crore 14 Rs 0.30 crore (est.) Total Rs 14 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Hridayapoorvam Kerala Box Office 3 Weeks: Mohanlal's feel good drama hits Rs 40 crore in 22 days, nears theatrical end