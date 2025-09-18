Kalki 2898 AD: Nag Ashwin's cryptic post says, ‘Can’t change what happened…,’ after Deepika Padukone’s exit

In a sudden turn of events on Thursday morning, Kalki 2898 AD makers officially announced parting ways with Deepika Padukone on the upcoming sequel. The statement came as a shock to the fans as Deepika Padukone played one of the prominent characters in the first part. And now, Nag Ashwin, who directed Kalki 2898 AD, shared a cryptic post on his social media handle.

Nag Ashwin drops cryptic post, fans connected it to Deepika Padukone's exit from Kalki 2898 AD sequel

Taking to his Instagram account, Director Nag Ashwin re-shared a viral clip of Lord Krishna's entry from Kalki 2898 AD, originally shared by a fan account. The text on the reel reads, “You can’t change what happened, but you can choose what happens next.” The Instagram story of Nag Ashwin went viral on the internet including Reddit, in no time.

One Reddit user connected it to Deepika Padukone's exit from Kalki 2898 AD sequel and wrote, “Clearly they are not happy with Deepika. And I don't think it's just her motherhood. Considering vyjayanthi is run by two women and Nagi also generally writes strong female characters, there has to be more to the story than what Deepika's PR seems to be saying.” Another user commented, “at least he's trying to be optimistic and positive.” A third user wrote, “Why do they all talk in code? Just spit it out.”

Official statement on Deepika Padukone's exit from Kalki 2898 AD sequel

The official statement of Vyjayanthi Movies reads, “This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD. After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. And a film like @Kalki2898AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works.”

Earlier this year, Deepika Padukone also exited Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit. Interestingly, both Kalki 2898 AD and Spirit stars Prabhas as the lead. It is to be seen who will fill Deepika Padukone's shoes in the upcoming sequel of the dystopian mythological film. On the work front, the Bollywood actress has two tentpole projects under her kitty- King with Shah Rukh Khan and A22 × A6 with Allu Arjun.

