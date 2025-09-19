Nishaanchi Review: Aaishvary Thackeray and Monika Panwar lift Anurag Kashyap’s weak script

Plot

Anurag Kashyap’s Nishaanchi treads a path we’ve walked many times before. Echoes of classics like Mother India and Karan Arjun are evident, where brothers rise against all odds to protect their loved ones from a menacing antagonist, Ambika Prasad (Kumud Mishra).

In this film, debutant Aaishvary Thackeray essays a double role as Babloo and Dabloo, two brothers with starkly contrasting personalities. While Dabloo shoulders the burden of Babloo’s recklessness, Babloo spends much of his life behind bars. The narrative unfolds around why Babloo lands in jail, his descent into becoming a feared goon, his bittersweet bond with his mother (Monika Panwar), and his romance with Rinku (Vedika Pinto). This emotional tug-of-war forms the plot of Nishaanchi. But that’s not it, there’s more to this film.

What Works

The casting of Nishaanchi is its biggest triumph. Every actor feels tailor-made for their part, bringing depth to an otherwise familiar story. Credit also goes to the background score, which amplifies key moments and leaves a lasting impact.

The dialogues are whistle-worthy, giving audiences memorable lines to take home. Another refreshing change is the music; instead of jarring item numbers, the songs here narrate the story, their lyrics resonating with pain, love, and rebellion. Kashyap also weaves in symbolism that subtly challenges societal norms, prompting you to reflect long after the credits roll.

What Doesn’t Work

The second half of Nishaanchi drags considerably. Beyond two well-executed scenes that tie back to the first half, the rest feels stretched and unnecessary. A crisp edit could have easily trimmed 30–35 minutes without losing essence.

The post-credit sequence, which teases Nishaanchi 2, ends up giving away far too much. Kashyap’s attempt to recreate the Gangs of Wasseypur formula works against the film, making certain sequences predictable and reducing their impact.

A still from the film, Nishaanchi:

Performances

Aaishvary Thackeray makes a striking debut. His portrayal of Babloo, complete with a convincing Kanpuriya accent, is raw yet charming. With screen presence, versatility, and confidence, he firmly establishes himself as a fresh new talent to watch.

Monika Panwar as Manjiri is the soul of Nishaanchi. Owning every frame, she delivers a powerhouse performance that cements her place among the finest female actors of her generation. Her intensity is reminiscent of Richa Chadha in Gangs of Wasseypur.

Vineet Kumar Singh as wrestler Jabardast is heartbreakingly brilliant. His pain and helplessness seep through the screen and stay with you.

Vedika Pinto as Rinku makes the most of her limited role, leaving a mark with her charm and conviction.

Kumud Mishra as Ambika Prasad plays the villain so effectively that you can’t help but despise him.

Zeeshan Ayub, as the inspector, offers able support.

Final Verdict

Nishaanchi may stumble in its storytelling and runtime, but it soars on the strength of its cast. Aaishvary Thackeray emerges as a star-in-the-making, while Monika Panwar proves yet again why she is one of the most compelling actors of her generation.

You may enter the theatre as an Anurag Kashyap fan, but you’ll walk out as a cheerleader for Aaishvary Thackeray and Monika Panwar. Just be prepared, the film’s duration, 177 minutes, feels much longer than it should. Nishaanchi hits theatres on September 19, 2025.

