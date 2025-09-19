Hridayapoorvam Kerala Box Office 3 Weeks: Mohanlal's feel good drama hits Rs 40 crore in 22 days, nears theatrical end

Mohanlal's latest outing, Hridayapoorvam, is near its theatrical end at the box office. Directed by Sathyan Anthikad, the feel-good drama collected Rs 19.30 crore in the extended first week, followed by Rs 14.90 crore in the second week.

In its third week, the movie took a bigger dip, collecting Rs 5.50 crore, with Rs 35 lakh coming on Thursday (Day 22), wrapping its three-week cume at slightly under the Rs 40 crore mark.

Hridayapoorvam eyes theatrical end at Rs 42 crore, with Mirage coming this weekend

Co-starring Malavika Mohanan and Sangeeth Prathap, the heartwarming drama emerged as a Super Hit venture at the box office, thanks to its positive reception among the audience and the Onam festival. Its success became much more special as it marked Mohanlal's third consecutive major Hit this year, following L2 Empuraan and Thudarum. Moreover, its success came in a tough clash with Lokah Chapter One - Chandra, which is on track to become the biggest Malayalam film ever.

With Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali starrer Mirage coming to cinemas this weekend, Hridayapoorvam is heading towards its theatrical end. The movie is expected to crawl from here on and wrap its entire theatrical run around Rs 43-45 crore gross in Kerala.

Day-wise box office collections of Hridayapoorvam in Kerala:

Day Gross Kerala Box Office 1 Rs 3.25 crore 2 Rs 2.20 crore 3 Rs 2.55 crore 4 Rs 3.30 crore 5 Rs 2.05 crore 6 Rs 1.90 crore 7 Rs 1.90 crore 8 Rs 2.15 crore 9 Rs 3.00 crore 10 Rs 3.70 crore 11 Rs 3.50 crore 12 Rs 1.70 crore 13 Rs 1.30 crore 14 Rs 0.90 crore 15 Rs 0.80 crore 16 Rs 0.90 crore 17 Rs 1.50 crore 18 Rs 1.40 crore 19 Rs 0.50 crore 20 Rs 0.45 crore 21 Rs 0.40 crore 22 Rs 0.35 crore (est.) Total Rs 39.70 crore (est.)

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

