EXCLUSIVE: Rithvik Dhanjani calls making idols ‘therapeutic’; Recalls best childhood Ganesh Chaturthi memory

It is that time of the year again when everyone is engrossed in the festivity mood and has welcomed Lord Ganesha in their own way. From dancing and singing to decorating their house to welcome Bappa, even our TV and Bollywood celebs have are all out there keeping the spirits of Ganesh Chaturthi very high. Well, one such name from the small-screen who has created his own eco-friendly Ganapati idol is Rithvik Dhanjani. He took us through the entire process of making the Ganapati idol and called it ‘therapeutic’.

Talking about how enlightening this entire process is, Rithvik Dhanjani said, “When you start making the idol for the first time and when you see it coming to life when you see it shaping up, it actually reflects who you are. Maybe not who you are but maybe the emotion you are in. It is therapeutic. It is the catalyst for you to dwell into so many different feelings. It is beautiful and anyone can do it.”

Rithvik even shared his favourite childhood memory of Bappa. Recalling it he said, “I was in MP. I am born and brought up in Madhya Pradesh. So there we used to bring Bappa for 11 days for which small kids used to go from door to door to collect funds. Someone used to give Rs 11, Sone Rs 51 but our most favourite used to be Dr Gulati as he used to give us Rs 101. We used to feel like a king after receiving that big money. We all used to manage collecting around 4k – 5k and in that money, we used to bring our Bappa and make ‘jhaanki’s’ every day. Now, it wasn’t possible for us kids to manage everything in those five thousand rupees only, so we found an alternate. We all used to go to the ‘cheeni’ factory and collect everything that they used to scrap and make nice train bridges and let a plastic train pass through it. So these were my childhood memories of Bappa and celebrating it for 11 long days.”

