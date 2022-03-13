EXCLUSIVE: Spy Bahu’s Sana Sayyad & Sehban Azim reveal how Kareena Kapoor came on board as a narrator

Sana Sayyad and Sehban Azim are two of the well-known names of the small screen. These two have done several shows and have a decent fan following. Ever since the promo of their new show Spy Bahu went on-air, fans cannot keep their calm and have been on the edge of their seats for the show to begin. Before that happens, we got a chance to interact with the lead actors exclusively and they spoke their hearts out. But one thing that has grabbed a lot of attention in the promo is the fact that Kareena Kapoor Khan is presenting the show.

When Sehban Azim and Sana Sayyad were asked how did Kareena Kapoor Khan come on board and have they met her? Their eyes twinkled with excitement and happiness. Sehban revealed that he has met Kareena and it was him who asked her if the 3 Idiots actress would do this for the show and she readily agreed. Interrupting in middle, Sana revealed that it was because Sehban’s younger brother’s name is also Taimur.

Sehban quipped that after Kareena Kapoor Khan came to know about this fact she was even happier and this is how he spoke to the actress. Sana Sayyad spoke about Kareena further and said, “It’s a big deal for me…She is a feminist and she is very you know like blunt and wo jo bolti hai ekdum fatak se mu pe. Bebo is Bebo and everybody knows her for that. And for a person like Kareena Kapoor Khan to endorse a television show itself has created a buzz because Bebo jaisa insaan is praising the show and she also appreciated the fact that a girl’s playing a raw agent and a spy so I am really happy about that and ya that’s what she really like about the show.”

Talking about Spy Bahu, it chronicles the unusual love story between a young spy named Sejal and a suspected terrorist, Yohan. Their lives take an unexpected turn as they fall in love with each other oblivious to each other’s reality. Both Sejal and Yohan are harbouring secrets and about to take a risk that will make or break their relationship. It also stars popular actors Parineeta Borthakur, Ayub Khan, Shobha Khote, Bhavna Balsavar among others.

