EXCLUSIVE: Sehban Azim on celebrating Eid amid pandemic: This is a surreal experience for the whole world

Sehban Azim, who is known for her role in Tujhse Hai Raabta, has opened up on his plans for celebrating the festival of Eid this year.

India is witnessing the second wave of COVID 19 pandemic these days and it has claimed thousands of lives across the country. Not just it has created a panic like situation around, it has also dampened the festive spirit in India as well. Interestingly, the festival of Eid is around the corner and the COVID 19 pandemic has undoubtedly affected the grand celebrations for the holy day. Recently, Sehban Azim, who plays the lead role in Tujhse Hai Raabta, opened up on his plans for Eid this year.

The actor stated, “It seems like a different kind of Eid again, from the last lockdown till now life has changed drastically. I had plans to go home to Delhi with my brother and be with the family assuming that it's almost over then the second wave got us. Looks like this year too I'll be away from my family. This is surely a surreal experience for the whole world, never thought life is going to be this way. I request everyone to pray and ask Allah to bring back peace into this world. I hope we all get through this to reminisce one day that how we survived a pandemic. Eid Mubarak!”

Meanwhile, given the significant rise in the number of COVID 19 cases across Maharashtra, there are reports that lockdown will be extended till May 31. However, an official announcement in this regard is yet to be made. On the other hand, several other states like the national capital have also been witnessing a lockdown to curb the widespread of the deadly virus.

