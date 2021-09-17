BB OTT EXCLUSIVE: Neha Bhasin on her conflict with Divya Agarwal: My husband has told me to stay away from her

Neha Bhasin was recently evicted from the Bigg Boss OTT house. On the show, she and Divya Agarwal didn’t get along very well. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, when asked Neha if her and Divya’s conflict can be resolved once the latter steps out of the house, here’s what she said. “No, it’s never going to be resolved. My husband has strictly told me to stay away from her, so I would love to follow that advice. I think my instincts were right about her, and that’s a relationship that will never be right,” states Neha.

Meanwhile, how has life changed after Bigg Boss? “Well, I haven't really stepped out yet because I have to perform tomorrow, so I am still in sort of isolation in the house. But there is a lot of love and support on the internet. I have always maintained one thing - I have never had armies of fans like that, but I have always had lovers, supporters, people who think like me - like a world of my own. All those people have come out in large numbers, and no. 1 told me that I was the most entertaining person on the show, which makes me very happy because I am an entertainer,” says Neha.

She further adds, “They have also said that since I have left, the house has actually become dull. They have also said stuff like I am a rare contestant who made real friendships, which they have rarely seen in the Bigg Boss house. This is what I wanted. I ignore the negativity, but the fact that people see through what I really am as a person - I am not all good, but I am not all bad either. I am real. There is a raw, organic vulnerability to me which I am not afraid to show.”

