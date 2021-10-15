Dussehra EXCLUSIVE: Bhagya Lakshmi’s Parull Chaudhry recalls her childhood memories of watching Ram Leela

It is the 10 day of Durga Puja celebrations also known as Dussehra and this festival is celebrated with a lot of pomp and show. Many TV celebrities are taking to their social media handle to wish their fans and followers on this special occasion. Parull Chaudhry who plays the role of Karishma in Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi exclusively opened up about her childhood memories associated with the festival.

Parull Chaudhry added, "I must say that I absolutely love Dussehra, and I have a lot of childhood memories associated with the festival. I still remember, when I was staying in Delhi, we used to go to several Ram Leelas every time year and we would watch it in its entirety. The stage actors would enact the entire story and finally, this huge Ravan figurine that was built specifically for the last day of the festival would be burnt down with firecrackers! The actor playing Ram would lead the proceedings by firing a burning arrow to set fire to the effigy. It would be greeted with loud cheers from the crowd. In fact, there was also a local fair from which we used to shop a lot. We used to buy bows and arrows and maces usually! It was truly a very wholesome experience, and Dussehra would bring the entire colony together.”

Parull further added, “I still remember the walks to the Ram Leela grounds where we used to form separate groups consisting of the kids, the women and the men. How could I forget all the chaat items, savoury items, and sweets we used to eat! We used to really look forward to this time of the year and I would like to tell all my fans that Dussehra is all about the victory of good over evil. So, in case you're feeling low because of negative emotions, or you are feeling that nothing is going your way, then try having a positive outlook towards life and try to keep yourself surrounded by positive people. Try to stay away from people who generally tend to pull you down and find faults in whatever you do. Life is beautiful, so just remember that there are both sad and happy periods. It's a cycle and you have to keep going and never give up! Here’s wishing everyone a very Happy Dussehra."

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: World Tourism Day: Himanshu Malhotra, Parull Chaudhry & others reveal their favourite destinations