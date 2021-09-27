EXCLUSIVE: World Tourism Day: Himanshu Malhotra, Parull Chaudhry & others reveal their favourite destinations

September 27 is observed as World Tourism Day for creating awareness about travel being necessary for numerous reasons. When people travel, it helps them unwind, lift up the mood and educates about different people, culture, food habits and so on. Tourism assists in sharing and building strong social, cultural and political bonds between countries and people. On the special day, numerous celebrities shared about their favourite travel destination in interview with Pinkvilla and talked about the importance of travelling in life.

Bhagya Laxmi fame Parull Chaudhry shared, “It has to be Switzerland. It’s scenic and very pretty. Every corner is like a picture frame. I love the weather, and there is an activity for every tourist, be it adventure, sightseeing, or for a foodie, and they also have an amazing night life.”

Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei actor Himanshu Ashok Malhotra shared, “For me, it’s Switzerland. I visited this place in 2008 and it's one of the most beautiful places I have been to till date. I still have very fond, beautiful and cherished memories of Switzerland, and its people. I think it's literally heaven on earth and absolutely gorgeous. If possible I would have been there to celebrate World Tourism Day.”

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke fame Kaveri Priyam said, “The one destination which I really would want people to visit in India is Manali. It’s a lovely place amid gorgeous mountains, and the nature and the vibe there is so beautiful and peaceful unlike what you see in metros. Everything around there is so pure, the apple, pomegranate, kiwi gardens I visited were so beautiful. The houses there are made of wood but it's just so amazing to stay there. The weather and everything here is so pure and fresh.”

The adorable child actor in the movie Panga, Yagya Bhasin said that his favourite destination is his hometown Uttarakhand. He said, “My native place Uttarakhand is my favourite destination. I think everyone should visit here at least once to feel the beauty and diversity of nature. It is very peaceful and lush green. People here live stress-free and a relaxed lifestyle. Also, it is the best place for yoga, meditation and other spiritual activities. I visit Uttarakhand every year, whenever I am free from shoots and studies.”