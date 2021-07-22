EXCLUSIVE: Late Surekha Sikri’s co star Parull Chaudhry calls her ‘progressive & an institution in herself'

Almost a week has passed ever since the legendary actor Surekha Sikri passed away. Her memories will always be etched in our minds, and she will be alive in our hearts with her brilliant work. Although everyone has felt her loss deeply, the actors who have shared screen space with the late actress have a lot to talk about the late legend. One such actress who had got an opportunity to work with Surekha Sikri was Parull Chaudhry. These two worked together in Zee TV's show Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani.

Parull Chaudhry was often mesmerised watching the veteran star act in front of the camera. In the period drama show Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, which aired on Zee TV, Surekha played the role of Badi Rani Maa Bhagyavanti Singh Deo, while Parull was seen as Kunwarani Kokila Chandravadan Singh Deo. Parull says the three-time National Award-winning actor was an institution in herself. "She's a legend. They say, 'they don't make anyone like her anymore' so no one will be like her. She was an institution in herself. When she would enter on set and perform her scenes, one would be mesmerised."

"After action, she would straight dive into her character with so much honesty. I've not experienced this with many actors, but Surekha Sikri ji is one of them. No one will be like her, and she will always live in our hearts and the industry through her work," Parull continues.

Further talking about Surekha Sikri, Parull revealed that she was a progressive woman. "She was very progressive, exactly like her character in Badhaai Ho. A modern girl could also hold up a conversation with ease. I think she was more modern than a modern girl in her thinking," she adds. "What a fabulous actor she was. Mammo and Tamas are her best films, and the most recent being Badaai Ho, in which she did amazing work. She would do amazing work in every film," she adds.

Parull Chaudhry recalls during the lockdown, Surekha had fallen ill, and she did text her and tried meeting her, but that didn't happen. An emotional Parull revealed, "I had a conversation with Anita Raj ji. She was a link between us. Anita Raj played Rajmata in Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani'. Anita ji and I used to keep in touch with Surekha ji. Anita ji then said she's doing fine and just like that she left us all that day.

Parull says she is deeply saddened by the passing away of Surekha Sikri. "I was very sad when I got the news. I was remembering, getting flashbacks of her conversations, her entering on the sets, the way she used to walk, every other thing related to her. A lot of her memories will stay with me forever," she says, adding her maternal grandmother does often remind her of Surekha Sikri as the two bear resemblance.

