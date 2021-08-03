EXCLUSIVE: Abhijeet Sawant approached for Bigg Boss 15 or Bigg Boss OTT? Here’s what the singer has to say

After Rahul Vaidya participated in Bigg Boss 14, rumours were rife that singer Abhijeet Sawant will take part in the 15th season of the show. In fact, it is also being said that Sawant has been approached for ’s Big Boss OTT too, which premieres from August 8. However, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Abhijeet denies being approached for Bigg Boss 15 and Bigg Boss OTT.

“I haven’t been approached yet. So if there is any kind of news, it's not true,” informs Abhijeet. However, would he like to participate in the show if they approach him? “I haven't decided anything. There was no question actually, and there was nothing in my mind either. People are actually more excited, and I have seen many posts (on social media), and people are messaging me too. Whenever I put something online, people keep asking about it, ‘when you are going’, because you know Rahul was there, but otherwise there is nothing specially that I want to go or something,” adds the singer.

He further informs that he even saw Bigg Boss OTT’s poster yesterday, and was curious about the digital version of the show. “But even at that moment it didn’t come into my mind that I should go into Bigg Boss,” states Abhijeet. Neha Bhasin was recently announced as the first guest of Bigg Boss OTT, while it is being speculated that actor Karan Nath is the second guest who has been finalised for the show. Other names being speculated for BB OTT are Divya Agarwal and Ridhima Pandit.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar had recently said that he won’t mind entering the Bigg Boss OTT house with Kareena Kapoor Khan & . “I don’t mind entering the show with Bebo (Kareena Kapoor Khan) and Mala (Malaika Arora). OMG! It would be so much fun with both inside the house, trapped without phones,” the filmmaker had said.

Also Read | EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar says he won't mind entering Bigg Boss OTT house with Kareena Kapoor & Malaika Arora