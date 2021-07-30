Bigg Boss 15 EXCLUSIVE: Nisha Rawal says she is open to participating in the show; Read Deets

Bigg Boss 15 is one of the most awaited shows of the year, and many speculative names of the participants have been doing the rounds. We had recently reported that ’s Bharat co-star Sunil Grover too has been approached to be a part of the show’s 15th season. Reportedly, Nisha Rawal too has been approached for BB 15. However, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Nisha denied the news.

Would she like to participate in this Salman Khan fronted show if they offer it to her? “Depends, because I am also planning to go on floors with my new show. I am part of a couple of ventures too. So if I can manage time in between the businesses I am running, and the shows that I am taking up, then yes. Depends on the time commitment… it's a little technical you know,” says Nisha. But is she open to it? “I would be,” Nisha keeps it short.

In an earlier conversation with Pinkvilla, singer-actor Amit Tandon too had said that he is keen to be a part of the show. “If you ask me personally, then this is the first time in a long time that I am memtally prepared, that I would like to test those waters. Because I am quite impulsive, and it would be something that’s interesting for me too. I am open to doing it, and I am a fan of the show. At the same time, I feel that I would be very interesting (on the show) too. Matlab rounga bhi aur rulaunga bhi (I will cry and make others cry too), you’ll get to see both the emotions. I am sure I will have my emotional moments as well,” Amit had said.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss OTT is scheduled to start from August 8.

