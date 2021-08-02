EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar says he won't mind entering Bigg Boss OTT house with Kareena Kapoor & Malaika Arora

On July 24, it was announced that filmmaker will host Bigg Boss OTT. “Ok here I am! The host of #biggbossOTT @voot @vootselect #biggbossottonvoot all the fun, craziness and over the topness will be unleashed soooooon!!!! Watch this space for more !!!!,” KJO had written on social media.

The show will be streamed for six weeks, and Karan had recently reportedly said that forget six weeks, he can’t stay in the house for even an hour, as he can’t live without his phone. However, if he would be allowed to enter the Bigg Boss OTT house with two celebrities of his choice, who would they be? “I don’t mind entering the show with Bebo (Kareena Kapoor Khan) and Mala ( ). OMG! It would be so much fun with both inside the house, trapped without phones,” said Karan.

It is a known fact that Karan, Kareena and Malaika are close friends. Interestingly, Karan and Malaika have even judged a couple of seasons of India's Got Talent. Meanwhile, last week Bigg Boss OTT makers announced Neha Bhasin as their first guest. “Apne edgy andaaz se sabka dil jeetne aa rahi hai, Bigg Boss OTT ki pehli contestant Neha Bhasin! Kya aap excited ho to watch her?,” read the post on Voot’s Instagram handle. They announced their second contestant too, however, didn’t reveal his identity. Though it is being speculated that it is actor Karan Nath.

Reportedly, this Karan Johar hosted show will see a mix of social media influencers and celebrities as the contestants. It is being speculated that Divya Agarwal and Ridhima Pandit might be a part of the show too.

