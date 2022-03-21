EXCLUSIVE: Abhinav Shukla says wife Rubina Dilaik is more successful than him; Calls her ‘bigger star’

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are one of the sweetest couples in the television industry. They gained massive popularity after their stint in Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 14. Rubina lifted the trophy while Abhinav won millions of hearts. Recently, they exclusively talked to Pinkvilla where Abhinav called his wife a “bigger star” and added that he has no problem accepting this fact.

During the interview, Rubina said, “He has made me feel and be so comfortable with the fact that it is absolutely normal for a woman to be more successful than a man. He has vocalised the thought that ‘Rubina, today, tomorrow or any given point of time, if you are at a higher ladder of success, fame-wise, money-wise or anything, I am there for you, for you to understand that it’s normal and we’ve to normalise it. Why in the society is it okay that only a man has to be in the forefront in career-wise’. Why can’t a woman be more successful and yet it should not be a bone of contention between the two. So, he has always given that comfort. He has always said that it is normal.”

Abhinav added, “I feel we should be more practical about it. It is what it is. Somebody would be a fool who doesn’t admit she is more successful. She is doing more work than I am, that’s a fact. So if I try to say, ‘nahi yaar hum dono barabar hain (both of us are equally successful),’ that’s when she needs to compensate. But I know she is more successful than me, but that’s the profession, once she is at home, she is my wife…So, professionally, we are sorted. We are secure. And, I have no problem accepting the fact that she is more successful.”

He added that a lot of people have often come up to them and try and make it seem as if they are both equal professionally and not realising that he is “comfortable” with Rubina’s popularity.

For those unaware, Rubina and Abhinav had tied the knot in the year 2018.

Watch Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla’s full interview here:

ALSO READ: Rubina Dilaik reveals the self-talk she has every morning & how she would do anything to lose weight