EXCLUSIVE: Arjun Bijlani on KKK11, his bond with Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya Singh

Arjun Bijlani talks about Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Rohit Shetty and facing his fears.

recently returned from Cape Town where he was shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 (KKK 11). However, the actor hasn’t been able to meet his family yet. “I am just 10 minutes away from home, but I am still not at home, which is very frustrating, because I am quarantined in a hotel. It's really frustrating that you are back, but can’t meet your family,” informs Arjun.

He further states that he will be going home in a day or two. Furthermore, he describes his KKK 11 journey as a “great experience”. “You go there with a lot of inhibitions and fears, and you take each day as it comes, but this show does make you stronger in terms of accepting challenges and going for each stunt with a positive mindset. So it has changed me a lot as a person too,” says Arjun, adding that except for shoots, they were not allowed to step out of their hotel.

Rahul and I used to sometimes play cards. So overall the equation with everybody has been great, the boys bonded really well, and without them it would have been a tough journey Arjun Bijlani

“Once we were back from the shoot, which used to be really late in the evening, we used to be really exhausted, so mostly we used to chill in each other’s room. All of us bonded really well. I didn’t know Nikki (Tamboli), Aastha (Gill), Vishal (Aditya Singh) and Varun (Sood) (before the show). Shweta (Tiwari) too I didn’t know very well. I knew Divyanka (Tripathi) from before, but only as colleagues working in the same industry. So yes I got to know everybody on the show. Vishal, Varun, Abhinav (Shukla) and Rahul (Vaidya), we bonded really well. Rahul and I used to sometimes play cards. So overall the equation with everybody has been great, the boys bonded really well, and without them it would have been a tough journey,” says Arjun.

Did he face any of his fears on the show? “I was sceptical about those creepy crawlies, because I had heard that you get a lot of rash on your body, they bite sometimes. That did happen, people did get rash, but then they give you a shot, put a cream on, and it subsides in a few days. It is a little scary, but once you are there and start doing it then you kind of get used to it over the period of time, and understand how they behave with you,” informs Arjun.

He is also all praise for KKK 11 host Rohit Shetty. “The way he hosts the show is fabulous. I think this lot really got along well with him, we had a lot of fun while shooting. Even when the camera used to be off, we used to sit and chat with him and he seemed like a very humble human being. He told us a lot of stories about the industry generally, how hard working some of the actors are. So it was very inspiring to hear him in terms of how everybody functions. He also got us a lot of food. We were sick of that set food, so a couple of times he got us some great food. That was really sweet of him,” Arjun signs off.

