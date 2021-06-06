EXCLUSIVE: Asmita Sood on Pearl V Puri’s arrest: Let’s wait. It’s for the judiciary to decide

If at all, Pearl is wrong, he should be punished, but if it’s a false allegation, the people who are accusing him should be convicted, says Pearl V Puri's co-star, Asmita Sood. Details

Content Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

Television actress, Asmita Sood on Saturday reacted to the news of her Phir Bhi Na Maane… Badtameez Dil co-star, Pearl V.Puri’s arrest on the charges of alleged rape of a minor girl. Asmita featured with Pearl in the romantic series back in 2015 and the two were said to be quite close then, however the actress says that she has not been in touch with Pearl for over 5 years now. When Pinkvilla reached out to Asmita, the actress said, “I think, I pretty much summed it up in the statement that I put out on social.”

When prodded to open up on the case, she revealed that she has no idea as to what exactly transpired. “As far as I know him, in terms of work ethics and the way he conducted himself on sets, this comes across as appalling. I can’t say, but the truth should come out. If at all Pearl is wrong, he should be punished, but if it’s a false allegation, the people who are doing it should be convicted,” she shared, adding further that it’s for the judiciary to decide. “Let’s see. Let’s wait for the judicial system to investigate the matter. It’s for the judiciary to decide,” she added.

Earlier in the day, in her statement, Asmit had said, “I woke up to some messages and calls mentioning last night's arrest of actor Pearl Puri. I was not aware of the details of the same, so I took the time to read about the same. I was shocked and appalled at the details. Pearl and me worked together in our first television series in the year 2015,” Asmita said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Pearl V Puri will be undergoing a Covid test as per protocol and will be shifted to Thane Jail, if he tests negative. “Anyone who is arrested has to undergo a Covid-19 test. Pearl V Puri will also undergo a RT-PCR test and if it is negative, he will be shifted to Thane jail tomorrow. Right now, he is at the Waliv Police station," DCP Sanjay Patil told ETimes.

(If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.)

