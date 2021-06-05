EXCLUSIVE: Pearl V Puri is being FRAMED, can blindly assure he is not guilty, says co star & BFF Aparna Dixit

Pearl V Puri’s friend Aparna Dixit has come out in support of the actor as he has been reportedly arrested in an alleged rape case.

Content Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

Actor Pearl V Puri's arrest came as a shock to the entire television industry. What was more shocking was that the actor was put behind bars for allegedly raping a minor, as mentioned in the police report. No sooner than the news of his arrest was out, the entire TV industry came together in Pearl's support. Actress Aparna Dixit who is not only Pearl's former co-star but also is a dear friend, came out strongly in support of the actor.

Talking in total defence of the actor, Aparna in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla refused to believe even a bit on the allegations levied on him. "I absolutely don't believe in anything of this sort. More than just a co-actor and a friend, I have also known him very personally," said Aparna.

She further said, "Last year, when his father passed away, he was in Agra and that being my hometown as well, I too was there. I visited his house and got to know closely as to how his family and his background is. They are reputed and very sober people. Pearl takes it from them. I also remember when we were shooting for 20 plus hours for our show, despite the work stress, that boy never ever lost his calm even once. In fact, he would always be available to help everybody on sets whenever they would require." Aparna also mentioned, "I remember our director had hurt himself on set when we were shooting and Pearl, being the kind soul that he is, rushed and made sure that to get a doctor on set and that our director got first aid. He is that helping and very sweet. So now reading something like this about a genuine soul is so emotionally disturbing. I am sure somebody is trying to frame him big time. He has always maintained dignity, be at work or personal life. He has never yelled, back-answered, abused anybody at any cost. He has always gone out of his way to help people. I just can't believe that somebody actually has the audacity to wrongly frame such a beautiful person," said a shocked Aparna.

"I can blindly assure that Pearl is not guilty. I read Ekta Kapoor's post and if she's writing in favour of Pearl, she knows that tomorrow she too can be answerable to many questions so imagine the research she must have done and then put up a post in Pearl's defence," said the actress.

Further talking about people exploiting the #MeToo movement, Aparna stated, "When people misuse the Me Too movement and put false rape or molestation accusations on somebody who is innocent, then the whole essence of the movement is ruined. People don't understand that exploiting the movement can lead to people from not believing it any longer and then, those who are truly victimised in such cases, probably won't get the justice they deserve. Me Too was for people for who needed justice for themselves. I am a feminist but I won't disagree from the fact that how a few women are misusing the movement. Since morning all I am reading is Pearl's name all over the internet. But where is the name of the lady or the man who have filed the case. That's not fair. A person's entire professional, personal life can go for a toss especially when falsely accused. It takes years of efforts to outdo yourself from a small town and make an identity in life. Such accusations only sabotage it all in a snap. It will take time for Pearl to cope up with all of this mentally."

"People who aren't close to Pearl or know him personally, will only read it as some gossip or news and remember that. They probably won't remember how he has been proven innocent too. And that's how it can affect a person's career. Random people won't be following up on the stories. News can never be taken out of internet. It will stay forever. But I am sure that Pearl will be proven innocent. Also, I think media needs to be responsible and use words carefully. You can't just use words for the sake of it forgetting the impact it can create on the respective person's professional and personal life," said the actress.

"All of his friends are in support of him and we shall be till he's proven innocent. Till the court doesn't announce their verdict, nobody can hold him guilty at any cost," further stated Aparna.

For the uninitiated, Aparna and Pearl were a part of the TV show, Bepanah Pyaar that launched in 2019 and ended in 2020.

(If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.)

