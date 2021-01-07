EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 14's Rahul Mahajan: It's unfortunate people like Rakhi Sawant are celebrities in India

Rahul Mahajan and Rakhi Sawant had engaged in a war of words during his stay at home. They fought over house work and post eviction, Rahul recalled the same in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla.

Rahul Mahajan has always managed to be in the headlines. Recently, he has been evicted from Bigg Boss 14 and is now relaxing in his home. The former Bigg Boss contestant and Rakhi Sawant’s love-hate relationship is not hidden from anyone. During his stay at the house, they both had a nasty fight which the audience had seen. After coming out from the house, Rahul spoke about it in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla. He shared about his stint inside the home, his rapport with the other housemates, and also about Rakhi. He claimed that it is unfortunate for people to have Rakhi like celebrities.

Talking to Pinkvilla, Rahul said, “Rakhi, as a person, is a good person. But, when she caters to the audience, what she thinks caters to, that makes her a bad person, a bad character on screen. People will vote for her, people will like her and that’s what has happened. That’s why I told Rakhi you are cheap, your audience is cheap and I think it is unfortunate that the people like you are a celebrity in the country.”

He even narrated the incident that triggered such comments from him on her. He said, “There was housework where I washed utensils (raat ka bartan) with Rakhi. I said, I don’t want to do dishes at night because I am doing in the afternoon also. And Rakhi thought I am saying no to doing the dishes with her. She did not understand the matter. She said ‘You don’t want me, you want Nikki.’ I said, 'First of all, Rakhi understand the logic of what I am trying to tell you.' The moment I said logic, she went reverse and started showing her buttocks to everybody and started moving and then I lost it. I have reasoned with you. It's not about you, it's about me getting tired not washing dishes twice a day.” He elaborated how she lost her cool despite his explanation.

Rahul, who didn’t expect to get evicted so early, was shocked when his name was announced. He praised other housemates and said that they all are nice.

