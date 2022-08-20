EXCLUSIVE: Celesti Bairagey says she doesn't want to be known as Alia Bhatt's 'doppelganger'

Celesti Bairagey is an Assamese model, who bagged her first television show, Rajjo - courtesy, her viral Instagram reel on Alia Bhatt. The show depicts a heartwarming and inspirational journey of Rajjo and her life post the Uttarakhand floods (2013). Pinkvilla exclusively contacted Celesti Bairagey, where she spoke about bagging this show, the first day at shoot, being called Alia Bhatt's look alike, her desire to meet the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress, and a lot more. Read on:

Experience of working on a TV set

Celesti Bairagey has an experience of working in 5-6 Assamese music videos. Speaking about bagging a full-fledged TV show as the lead, she told us, "Whenever someone is living their dream, it's always very overwhelming. My first day at the shooting was in Kullu in Manali, and I was all nervous because I hadn't seen such huge cameras in my entire life. I wasn't even aware of the technical terms that they were using. I was standing there nervous amid the crowd of Manali. The only familiar face to me was my mom, Mukta ma'am and Lalit sir. Later, ma'am and sir told me, 'Don't be nervous, it's all the same and you just have to perform.' I got that right in my head and off we rolled."

On relating to her onscreen character

Celesti relates with Rajjo on several levels and sharing about that, she said, "I relate to Rajjo a lot because she's from Neel Taal, which is a very small pahadi village, and she moves to Lucknow for her dreams. I am also from a very small town in Assam and moved to Mumbai, which is very different from my place. That's the top-most similarity. For Rajjo and me, our moms mean the world to us. Right now too, my mom is right next to me, always supporting me. The other characteristic that is similar is that she is very determined, and so am I."

On receiving family's support

"I did 5-6 Assamese music videos and from then my family has been very supportive. When I got this offer, moving from Assam to Mumbai was a huge decision, and I had my doubts. When I shared this news with my father that I've got shortlisted and I have to go for a mock shoot, he was extremely supportive. He told me, 'What's stopping you? We'll go, we'll do it.' Also, my grandpa keeps watching Star Plus the whole time and shows everyone that she is my granddaughter. I can't express the feeling when your family feels proud of you," said the 23-year-old.

On being called Alia Bhatt's look alike

"Alia Bhatt has been my favourite actor and also my inspiration from her first movie till the very recent one. She is performing all kinds of different characters and doing her best. Also, I find her very cute and pretty. A lot of people say that I resemble her, and I feel happy because I find her pretty and in a way, I am being called cute as well. The problem arises when it starts becoming your identity. When people will start calling me Rajjo, I'll be happy because that is my identity but calling someone its doppelganger is not. I would never be happy if the 'lookalike' tag becomes my identity," asserted the actress.

Celesti Bairagey has never met her idol Alia Bhatt but hopes to meet her soon.

Celesti on if Bollywood is her ultimate dream

"From the character of Rajjo, I have learnt that dreams never die and if you limit yourself to a particular destination, it wouldn't be a dream then. A person should dream with their eyes open. Dreams are something that won't let you sleep at night, not the ones that you see after sleeping. I haven't set myself up with a particular goal or anything. I'll just try to work hard and do my level best. If someday, I get to work in Bollywood, that would be very good. I will never stop working hard," concluded Celesti Bairagey.

Rajjo will be launched on Star Plus on August 22, 2022, at 7 pm.

Also Read | Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant Paras Kalnawat bumps into former co-actor Nidhi Shah from Anupamaa

