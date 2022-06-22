EXCLUSIVE: Dheeraj Dhoopar: Got new show's offer after quitting Kundali Bhagya, it happened at the right time

Dheeraj Dhoopar has kickstarted shooting for his upcoming show, tentatively titled, 'Sherdil Shergill' in Shimla. The actor has teamed up with producer Saurabh Tewari for this rom-com show and will be seen opposite Surbhi Chandna. Dheeraj landed this new drama's offer after quitting his already-hit show, Kundali Bhagya, where he played cricketer Karan Luthra's role. Ever since he bid adieu to Kundali Bhagya, there have been reports speculating the reason behind him leaving the show. In this exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Dheeraj has cleared the air around every speculation.

Dheeraj Dhoopar: I got this offer after leaving Kundali Bhagya

No. We (Viacom and Dheeraj) were not in touch at all. Everything happened at the correct time. I was done with Kundali Bhagya, and then I got a call from Sourabh Tewari, the producer, and we met. I loved the concept and things got into place. Yes, I'm on board now and doing this show. I believe everything happened for a reason and at the right time. I left that show and got this show, it almost happened at the same time.

On quitting Kundali for films

Yes, talks are on for a Punjabi film and a few Hindi films as well. I will not hide anything, and I hope I get to make an announcement super soon.

On striking a balance between films and TV

As an artist, I want to be a part of all mediums, and I don't differentiate between mediums. For me, TV is equally good as movies and OTT. I want to do Punjabi, Hindi films, TV commercials, web shows, TV shows, and reality shows. I want to be a part of all mediums as an artist. We learn so many things from the West but we don't learn that there they don't differentiate between a TV artist and a film actor. This is what I want to see my country and my people doing. I hope and wish that my people will also start following this soon.

There were reports that if Dheeraj had to do another TV show then why leave an already popular show. To which, he clarified, "I never said that I don't want to do TV. In fact, I want to do TV and explore all other mediums too. So, I don't know where this theory came from. It was correct for the makers and for me also to leave at the right time. After leaving that show, I got this new show, which is very beautiful, and I wanted to be a part of something like this for a very long time. Finally, I have got it and I am very happy. People are still saying that I might return to Kundali Bhagya. I don't know they must be having some reason behind saying that but with this interview, everything will be clear."

