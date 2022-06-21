EXCLUSIVE: Dheeraj Dhoopar spills the beans about new show, working with Surbhi Chandna & doing Punjabi films

Dheeraj Dhoopar, undoubtedly, is one of the most talented and loved actors on Indian Television. The news of him bidding adieu to Kundali Bhagya left many heartbroken. But like it's said, every end is a new beginning, Dheeraj, too, is about to begin work on his new project with Surbhi Chandna. In his first-ever interview about the new show with Pinkvilla, Dheeraj spilled the beans about his tentatively titled show, 'Sherdill Shergill,' produced under Viacom's banner by Saurabh Tewari. Read on:

Dheeraj Dhoopar on his new show

I am extremely happy and super excited to be doing this show. This is something that is very different from what I have done earlier in my career. The audience will get to see me in a new avatar. I started my career with Viacom (Sasural Simar Ka) and it's good to be back to them, it's a very homely feeling. What's adding to the excitement is that this is the same team I worked with earlier. In TV, almost every show has similar content going forward but this show is actually very unique, and once it goes on air, you will realise that it's different in so many ways. It is 'hatke' from what I have done on TV earlier and what the audience has seen. This is the major reason why I chose to be a part of this project, and I am very happy about it.

On working with Surbhi Chandna

The tentative title of the show is 'Sherdill Shergill,' which is a rom-com, and Surbhi Chandna is on the show. I am super excited to work with her again. We are great friends and when we did Naagin together, we got so much love from the audience, and fans and also won a few awards together. Two years ago, we were asked if we'll be doing something together, and we promised that we'll do something soon for our fans, and see, we manifested this thing, and this show happened, which is huge for all of us. I hope fans give us the same amount of love that they've been giving us.

About his character

My character will not be a very typical hero kind of a person. It is an extremely relatable character, I'm not saying that he's the guy-next-door but the kind of person he is, it will make you feel relatable. His relationships with his family, and his father is something that will make you feel connected to him. Even In terms of his styling, and the visuals of the show, it's very different from what we are doing on Indian Television right now. So, it's a first-of-a-kind format too.

On when the show will be going on air

Nothing has been decided yet, the location also isn't confirmed but we will be travelling soon to the North - the hills for the shoot. So, maybe in a month or two, we can expect.

On doing Punjabi films

Yes, talks are on for a Punjabi film and a few Hindi films as well. We are very much near now and I will not hide anything. I hope I get to make an announcement super soon.

On breaking his 'Karan Luthra' image and making space for his new character

I did Sasural Simar Ka for six years, and when I left that show, within three months, I got Kundali Bhagya. It was very important for me to wash Prem's character (in SSK) and establish Karan Luthra. The audience liked it and Karan Luthra became one of the most iconic characters on Indian Television, and I got so much love from around the world. I think and I hope I will be able to do justice to this character as well. Yes, fans want to see me in a certain kind of a character but like I always say, unless and until I do something new, how will they know that I can do something better than that. I did a show for five years and now I am moving to another show, it is a challenge for me to do, look and perform differently. With the kind of love that I have received from the industry for the past 13-14 years, I really believe that people will give me the same amount of love and affection for this show that they have been giving me of late.

Also Read: Dheeraj Dhoopar on exiting Kundali Bhagya: Moving on from the show was demand of the script & need of the hour

