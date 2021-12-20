Exclusive: Dheeraj Dhoopar to miss celebrating birthday with family; Reveals most memorable gift from Vinny

Dheeraj Dhoopar is one actor who doesn’t need an introduction in the telly world. He has given several successful shows and is currently basking in the stupendous success of Kundali Bhagya wherein he plays the lead role opposite Shraddha Arya. During an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Dheeraj spoke about the success of his family drama and said, “It’s been a great success story for me and it has been something big in my career as an actor. So many years on the top of the TRP charts is a big achievement and I am looking forward towards more success”.

Interestingly, Dheeraj has been making the headlines as the actor is turning a year older on December 20 and his massive fan following can’t keep calm about it. While the handsome hunk has been inundated with best wishes, the Kundali Bhagya actor will be having a working birthday and will miss the celebrations with his family. Talking about the same, Dheeraj said, “Every year I make it a point to celebrate it with my family but this time around I will be travelling to Chandigarh for a music video shoot. I will miss my family but we will definitely celebrate once I am back”.

Interestingly, Dheeraj’s relationship with Vinny has also been the talk of the town and the two never miss a chance to dish out major couple goals. When quizzed about the most memorable birthday gift he ever received from his wife, he said, “Vinny has always made every occasion special for me. I remember this one time where she gifted me around 20 sunglasses for my birthday and it was something that took me by surprise as every pair of sunglasses fit me to perfection. It is I feel the most memorable gift ever”.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Dheeraj is looking forward to foraying into the digital platform. “I’m open to all kinds of projects. Films or shows both are ok with me. I don’t want to sign something just for the sake of it. I am looking at strong versatility characters which will let me explore newer avenues in acting. I have a lot more in me as an actor which I want to put out,” he added.

