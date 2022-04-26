EXCLUSIVE: Eijaz Khan reveals how he bagged song 'Jhumbalika' with his good luck charm

Eijaz Khan is a very prestigious name in the entertainment industry. He has been part of numerous shows, but he became a very popular name with the shows Kkavyanjali, and Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa. Other shows include Kkoi Dil Mein Hai, Kasamh Se, Naaginn, Saas Bina Sasural, Shubh Vivah, and others. The actor has also worked in movies and web series. He was last seen in Bigg Boss 14 as one of the contestants, but he had to opt out due to some work commitments. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla Team, the actor recently opened up on bagging the song ‘Jhumbalika’.

On being asked about his acting career and how he came into acting field. He shared, “A few of my friends had come from LA and I took them to fashion street. There they were buying for themselves and I didn’t have a lot of money. There I saw a red velvet material half jacket and it looked good on me. The shop owner said, ‘Bhai le lo hero banoge’. He also gave a discount to me.”

Eijaz further shared, “Next week I got a call from Govind Nihalani’s Production for this song ‘Jhumbalika’, and that the jacket I wore in it.”

In the video of the song the actor is seen wearing a red jacket and dancing excellently with Netra on peppy beats.

Eijaz Khan was last seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 14, where he met his ladylove Pavitra Punia. The couple is going strong even after the show and they are often spotted together on dates.

