EXCLUSIVE: Eijaz Khan opens up on the challenges he faced while growing up: ‘I became over sensitive’

In a recent conversation with Pinvkilla, Eijaz Khan opened up about how he became an actor, on staying relevant as an artist for more than two decades, and the challenges he faced at home during his formative years. While talking about his growing-up years, the Kkavyanjali actor says, “Best years of my life, but they were a bit challenging too but I wouldn’t change anything about it.”

Eijaz further adds, “I think whatever I am, or whatever I have figured out about myself has happened because of that. What I realise now is, being 46, I realise what my dad was at that time when he was dealing with two teenagers, I am not. He did his best.” Did those challenges at home make him mature much earlier than his age?

“I wish they did, but no. I became over-sensitive, and in all honesty I started working from a space of a victim, which my brother didn’t. He is very strong and practical, so even now I go to him for advice. But there is a lot of awareness about what I felt then, how I dealt with things then and I draw parallels to what actions I took then to what actions I take now, and I compare them and I try to see that my childhood trauma or whatever traumas we face in our formative years, if it has put speed breakers and roadblocks in my growth and relationships now, then I go for therapy. I try to understand those things in a better way, it helps me, helps my characters, helps my relationship, helps my life,” Eijaz concludes.

