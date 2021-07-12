EXCLUSIVE: Gashmeer Mahajani on transitioning between mediums: Hasn't made any difference to me

Gashmeer Mahajani is currently seen playing the lead role of Aditya Kumar Tripathi in Imlie and his performance is garnering a lot of appreciation.

Gashmeer Mahajani, who has been a renowned actor in the Marathi industry, has been winning hearts with his stint in Imlie. The actor is seen playing the lead role of Aditya Kumar Tripathi in the show and his performance has grabbed a lot of attention. Interestingly, there have been a never ending debate between the transition of mediums especially between TV and films. However, Gashmeer doesn’t believe in the dichotomy drawn between the medium. He emphasised that the transition between the mediums doesn’t bother him and doesn’t affect his performance.

Explaining his point, Gashmeer stated, “I have been working in the Marathi industry for the past 6 years. And I have only done films in Marathi so far. And if you ask me about the transitioning experience of one medium to the other. I don't believe it has made any difference to me. The work pattern or the way they take shots on television is slightly different. It took me 10-12 days to adapt into it psychologically. But apart from that, I have always believed that if you put me in front of the camera and if you sell me as your product on TV, web or in a theatre I don't think about that and I shouldn't be thinking about it. It's me who's performing, so you just say action and I will perform the way I perform”.

Furthermore, the actor also slandered the term 'transitioning' which was being associated with him, explaining the reason behind it he added, “The medium I am performing in does not matter. So these terms like 'Transitioning into the TV' really screw up with your head as an actor. You are an actor and you are in service of your own. I tell my producers also, I am working for myself. I am providing myself a service and I see that as a competition, that's it! So I am just working for myself so the medium does not matter in such cases. My only motive I did something yesterday and I want to do better than it today. Whatever medium it is whether it is TV, stage, or whatever that is irrelevant while I am performing”.

Also Read: Imlie actor Gashmeer Mahajani takes a challenge to get back in shape post injury as show completes 200 episode

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×