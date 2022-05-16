EXCLUSIVE: Jasmin Bhasin and Shivin Narang to join hands for a music video

Jasmin Bhasin and Shivin Narang are among the most popular names in the television industry. They have created a niche for themselves individually with their acting skills. Both these actors enjoy a massive fan following on social media, but they have never worked together. Jasmin and Shivin Narang will be coming together for their first-ever project very soon. As per exclusive reports by Pinkvilla team, the two actors will be coming together for a music video.

Jasmin Bhasin and Shivin Narang surprised their fans by sharing a video of the shooting for a music video. This is the first time the duo will be sharing the screen together, and their fans are already very excited about the upcoming project.

Jasmin Bhasin looked gorgeous in a black saree, while Shivin kept it casual in a black tee that he paired with black jeans and a jacket. It goes without saying that he looked his fabulous best in the ensemble.

Both Jasmin and Shivin have been working back-to-back on music videos. Jasmin was last seen in a music video titled "Kya kar dia", her other music videos include Kya Kar Diya, Yaaron Sab Dua Karo, Pyaar Karte Ho Na, Chann Mahiya Ve, and others. She has also worked with her beau Aly Goni in music videos like Tera Suit, Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega, 2 Phone, etc.

Shivin was last seen in "Main tera ho gaya", and his other projects include, Mainu Lagda, Chale Aatein Hai, Toota Tara, Dooriyan, Fakira, etc.

Apart from this their big-screen debuts have also kept them busy. Jasmin is making her Punjabi movie debut with "Honeymoon", and Shivin is making his Bollywood debut with Amitabh Bachchan-starrer "GoodBye".

