EXCLUSIVE: Krissann Barretto reveals if she has unresolved feelings for ex Salman Zaidi: All I can say is...

Krisann Barretto is a known name in the television industry and is known for participating in many youth-based reality shows. She has also done a few serials and is currently being seen in MTV Ex or Next. The show has brought popular ex-couples together in Maldives, giving them an opportunity to give love another chance or to move on. Krissann Barretto and Salman Zaidi are seen as contestants in the show. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Krissann answered some interesting questions. Read on:

Krisann Barretto was asked if she has a certain Ex or Next or Nobody at the moment in her life. To which, the actress replied, "Interesting question – I’m dating someone it will be revealed soon ….do watch the show you will get to know." When asked to describe her equation with former boyfriend Salman Zaidi, she said, "My equation and journey with Salman will be shown in the show." Does she have any unresolved feelings yet? The 30-year-old asserted, "All I can say is I respect him as a person."

Krissann on what went wrong in her previous relationship

"What I realized is that I want to be with a person who respects me and my work. Someone who believes in me and trusts me. These are the few things that I kept in my mind while partaking in this show," said the actress.

I am an old school girl: Krissann Barretto

The actress shared that she is "extremely old school" and wants a love that lasts "forever". Adding further, we asked Krissann if would like to date anyone from the TV industry, she asserted, "I don’t think I would want to date anyone from the TV industry as of now."

In other news, the popular series, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan is also set for its return with the fourth season, sharing her feelings about it, Krisann said, "I am feeling So so nostalgic!!!!!! I’m super excited about it!!!! We’ve had so much fun shooting for the show as it is so close to my heart. I love Kaise Yeh Yaariaan it's that one show that makes me so happy."

Krisann Barretto is known as Alya Saxena from Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan and was seen in Ace of Space 2 too.

