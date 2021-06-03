EXCLUSIVE: Kumkum Bhagya’s Pooja Banerjee elated to resume yoga post accident: It gives me peace & happiness

Pooja Banerjee, who is seen in Kumkum Bhagya, had met a major accident while participating in Nach Baliye 9. The actress has now started with yoga.

Pooja Banerjee has been making the headlines ever since she has been a part of Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia starrer Kumkum Bhagya. The actress has been grabbing a lot of attention for her acting prowess in the show. However, Pooja also became the talk of the town after she had met with a major accident during her journey on Nach Baliye 9 which led to multiple fractures in her arms. While she has been recovering well, it took almost a year for her to recover completely.

And now after a year, Pooja has also resumed yoga and she is quite happy about it. In fact, she stated that yoga gives her peace and happiness. Recently, the actress shared her workout routine and stated, “Though I have started working out, I love Yoga more, it helps give me a lot of peace and happiness. I also love being active throughout the day, I go to buy my own groceries, I love doing all the household chores and I am always on my toes, but there is no specific schedule. I just eat on time, eat good food rich in all the required nutrients and I manage to work out or do yoga whenever I have time. Generally, I do most of my exercises and yoga immediately after waking up because I can work out only in the morning and after the shoot of Kumkum Bhagya, I make it a point to go for a walk every day.”

Earlier, Pooja had also opened up on her journey in the industry and emphasised that she is grateful for everything. Apart from Kumkum Bhagya, the actress had also won hearts with her stint in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

