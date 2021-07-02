Exclusive: Kumkum Bhagya’s Pooja condemns use of plastic bag: Everyone should realize its negative impact

On the occasion of International Plastic Bag Free Day, Pooja Banerjee, who plays the role of Rhea in Kumkum Bhagya, has stated that it is high time people understand the negative effect of plastic on planet earth.

Over the years, there have been numerous campaigns against the usage of plastic. It has been touted to have a massive negative impact on our planet and has been quite harmful for the animals as well. While many people and organisations have been voicing their opinions about stopping the use of plastic, several celebs have also come forward to support the cause. Joining them, Pooja Banerjee, who is seen playing a key role in Kumkum Bhagya, has also condemned the use of plastic.

Pooja Banerjee said, “Many people might think that plastic bags give us a helping hand while carrying things around, however, everyone should realize its negative impact on our planet. It is a non-biodegradable and harmful item that can lead to environmental damage and is also a threat to animal life. Over the years, we’ve seen multiple campaigns, drives, and government guidelines banning the use of plastic bags. But I still see people asking for it at supermarkets, malls, and grocery stores. Not just the usage, the disposal of plastic bags is also not regulated. By now everyone knows I’ve been a professional swimmer and whenever I used to go for swims into the ocean, I realized how terrible we humans are! We keep throwing plastic bags into the ocean without even realizing how it would impact marine life.”

Pooja also spoke about how she is doing her bit to reduce the use of plastic bags in her life and revealed that she has stopped using plastic bottles, bags and straws. The Kumkum Bhagya actress said, “Since the time I understood the ill-effects of plastic bags, I have made sure I have a bag made entirely out of a piece of cloth handy with me. I have also stopped using plastic bottles and straws and use a metal bottle and straw most of the time. I think this way I'm making a difference. I strongly believe we should take some time out and teach people in our surroundings to avoid using plastic bags and switch to good alternatives like jute/hessian bags, cotton bags, net bags, amongst others. By imparting this knowledge to them, not only will they stop using plastic bags, but they will also educate their family and friends about the ill effects as well. On the occasion of International Plastic Bag Free Day, I hope everyone understands the importance of this movement and hopefully, we can save our environment from getting damaged further.”

