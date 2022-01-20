EXCLUSIVE: Mouni Roy and boyfriend Suraj Nambiar's wedding venue and guest list revealed

Mouni Roy and beau Suraj Nambiar are all set to tie the knot next week in Goa and fans of the Brahmastra actress have been excited about it. While there were reports that the couple will tie the knot at W Goa on 27th January, we now have an exclusive update about Mouni's wedding. As per our source, "Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar plan to have an intimate and exquisite destination wedding in Goa. And the private affair will take place at the luxurious Hilton Goa Resort in the state."

A source exclusively reveals, "The couple had their hearts set on the location for their marriage since the start because Goa is their favourite destination. Mouni and Suraj will have a beautiful ceremony in the lap of nature. Keeping the current situation in mind, only their immediate family and close friends will join the couple on their joyous occasion. The preparations at the venue are in full swing right now."

All the guests attending the wedding will have to carry their COVID-19 vaccination certificates. Some confirmed guests at the ceremony would be Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, designer Manish Malhotra, actor Aashka Goradia, Anisha Verma, Shivani Malik Singh, Roopali Kadyan and Anuradha Khurana.

A month ago, Bride-to-be Mouni had her bachelorette too in Goa with her girls.

On the work front, Mouni Roy was last seen on the big screen in ‘Velle’. The actress will soon be seen in Ayan Mukerji directed ‘Brahmastra’. The sci-fi drama features Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia and Nagarjuna Akkineni in lead roles. Mouni essays a negative lead in this entertainer.

