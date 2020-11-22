EXCLUSIVE: Pearl V Puri on Brahmarakshas, if there are any similarities with Mahir from Naagin 3

In an exclusive chat, Pearl V Puri opens up on his character, if there are any similarities with Mahir (his character in Naagin 3), playing Angad in Brahmarakshas, and more.

Pearl V Puri is back on the small screen after Bepanah Pyaar. The actor will be headlining the supernatural drama Brahmarakshas where he will be seen alongside Nikki Sharma. The second season of the show is being awaited and Pearl promises that the season is bigger and better, in terms of storyline, VFX, and a wholesome package. In an exclusive chat, he opens up on his character, if there are any similarities with Mahir (his character in Naagin 3), playing Angad in Brahmarakshas, and more. Over to him:

How excited or nervous are you about Brahmarakshas?

I am very excited. I am not nervous. I get nervous when I am about to face the camera, moments before I feel a little nervous because I compete with myself. I want to keep improving with every scene and never treat TV show as a regular job, a lot of people take it a little lightly given the monotony one faces on daily soaps but for me, my endeavour is to give my best in every scene. Hence, I get nervous.

Given that supernatural stories have become everyone's favourite, how different will this season be? How does it stand out?

A lot of things have changed since the first season of Brahmarakshas to this. The turns have changed, people will see a prominent difference in the VFX used, the storyline is unique. It is not a normal supernatural story, it has all the essence of a love story also, sibling bond. The character is very different which I have never played before. It is not Mahir. It is the opposite of it. I am trying to make it different from all that I have done before because I want people to give and identify this character as different and not find similarities in it. After Mahir, now I want Angad to have his own identity.

How much do you relate to Angad's character?

I don’t relate to the flirty side at all, I am an opposite person. Pearl is not like that. I am a very shy person, seedha seedha bacha. It is difficult for me to incorporate such a character who is so outgoing. I don’t know actually how to flirt. Angad, on the other hand, is a huge flirt.

Have you been able to follow the fifth season of Naagin?

No, I haven’t been able to.

The audience does seem to have reservations with regards to supernatural shows made in India. Do you see that changing?

No, it is the way we look at it. Even when we look at West, there are so many supernatural stories being produced but we don’t look down upon it. Be it Jurassic Park, Avatar, or Twilight, but when in India, Brahmarakshas is made, people start questioning the existence of such beings. It is not like that. I think we are all trying to entertain people through various stories and graphics. I just feel that Indian VFX is also improving now and has gone a notch up and it has become easier for us actors to convince people of the characters. I think times are changing and I am hoping people will accept it more and more.

Do you think Television content needs to evolve more and not many people experiment with content?

We are experimenting. But, we have to do it keeping in mind our audience. If we are making it for the youth, then we make the content accordingly, but when you make it for pan India audience, then we have to make it keeping every age group's sensibilities in mind. This is how TV is, we cater to different age groups so we cannot be radical and be completely out of the comfort zone but yes, we try to experiment within that itself.

