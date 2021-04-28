EXCLUSIVE: Qurbaan Hua’s Pratibha Ranta reveals THIS reason for her love for acting on International Dance Day

Qurbaan Hua lead Pratibha Ranta shared her love for dance on International Dance Day and also how it connects her to acting.

The gorgeous Pratibha Ranta is playing the role of Chahat in the popular TV show Qurbaan Hua and her character is immensely loved by the audience. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the actress revealed the reason that led to her acting career. She said in the interview that she is a very good dancer and has been dancing since childhood. Her dance became the connection that leads to her choice of acting as her passion. She told in the interview that, “I have been dancing since I was 3 years old. I am a trained ballet and contemporary dancer, and I realized my interest in acting while I was undergoing training in these dance styles.”

As per the actress, dance is closely connected to action as they both require expressions as well as getting in a character. She said, “Both involve a usage of expressions and characterization which is why I got introduced to acting because of my passion for dance.” She also added that dancing is her passion and it has helped her in staying fit. She said, “I believe dance has also kept me physically fit because you have to regularly exercise and maintain a diet. My love for dance has also led to a fit mindset and I believe that is very important. I remember when I used to only dance, I made it a habit to practice yoga every morning to improve my flexibility and train in the gym to improve my core strength. Dance is a therapy that one must enjoy, to be able to benefit from it.”

On International Dance Day, the actress revealed that dance is therapy for her. She also shared her keen interest in numerous other forms of dance. She said, “While I have learned almost every dance style, I am keen on pursuing musical theater because it involves a mix of acting, dancing, singing and I feel it is absolutely phenomenal. I definitely love it and it gives me goosebumps every time I see one, I wish to be on that stage giving such a performance someday.”

The actress has made her acting debut with the TV show Qurbaan Hua and her acting skills are immensely appreciated by the audience.

Pinkvilla Desk

