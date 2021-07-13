EXCLUSIVE: Rahul Vaidya opens up on his wedding: ‘I can’t wait to be a groom and to have Disha be my bride’

Rahul Vaidya talks about his bachelor party, sangeet and wedding. Read on.

Last week, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar announced their wedding date. The couple will tie the knot on July 16, and in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Rahul said that he is very excited for the big day. “I don’t have jitters, but I am just so excited. I can’t wait to be a groom and to have Disha be my bride, get married and become husband and wife. I just can’t wait for that day, that moment when it will all happen,” shares Rahul.

He further adds, “It's just that we both are people who don’t show much, and go all gaga about it on social media. But there is honestly so much happening, I don’t have the time to upload.” The singer had his bachelor party last night. “But I am not going to give you more details about it, but it happened last night. Obviously I couldn’t post pictures out of it (laughs). The only condition of a bachelor’s party is no phones allowed,” says Rahul, who is busy preparing for July 16.

“My wedding is in three days now, and my outfits got finalised just yesterday. My guest list is also still not done, so you can imagine how crazy it has been,” informs Rahul, adding that there will be a sangeet too but only with limited people in attendance. “I wish it was non Covid times, because I would have actually liked to invite my whole world around me, as that is one day I want everybody to be a part of. However, we can do only what we can do. So I am inviting limited people, and believe me it has been very difficult to make the guest list as deciding on whom not to invite has been very very difficult,” Rahul states.

There are reports that Daler Mehndi might perform at his sangeet. “There is no confirmation on that, I’ll be honest with you. I am really keen on having him, but let's see who comes and who doesn’t,” Rahul says.

Further talking about the nuptials, Rahul informs, “It’s a proper Hindu wedding with havan and the pheras. There is this band called Wedding Chants - what they basically do is they recite all the shlokas, and then explain them to people about what exactly is happening in the rituals. And since they happen to be very close friends, they have actually composed a special Gurbani Shabad, so we are going to have a recital of that too,” Rahul shares.

