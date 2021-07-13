EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Would Abhinav Shukla like to be a part of Bigg Boss 15 if offered? Here’s what he has to say

Abhinav Shukla adds that he found a friend in Aastha Gill and Arjun Bijlani while they were shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town.

Abhinav Shukla received a lot of love from fans when he was a part of Bigg Boss 14. The hosted reality show is now reportedly gearing up for the 15th season. In Abhinav’s season, a few contestants from the previous seasons had also made an appearance on the show. So will the makers bring back a few contestants from the previous seasons for Bigg Boss 15 as well, and will he participate if he is offered the show?

“Why not? But you know, it’s done. It’s one time… it’s fun. Enjoy the journey, and it’s better if new people come now and stay in the house - there are no entries from the outside, because outside people get a lot of information which corrupts your mind. So I would wish (for) a Bigg Boss in which nobody comes in, people just go out. That will be fun,” says Abhinav, who recently returned from Cape Town where he was shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

On the show, he also found a friend in Aastha Gill. “You know as we age, we start building walls which are higher and higher, and very less people cross those walls. You filter out a lot of people, because as we grow we have a lot of knowledge. I am at a stage where calling someone a friend - it is a very stringent process somebody has to pass through, and that process that person is unaware of. That’s in my mind, I know how to judge people. So I think Aastha was the only one, after a long time, who has actually crossed those walls. She’s a beautiful soul. Arjun (Bijlani) became a good friend (too). I knew Arjun before, but now we are thick,” informs Abhinav.

