EXCLUSIVE: Rajiv Adatia’s sister Deepa Anand on his equation with Shamita Shetty & him being called her puppet

Rajiv Adatia entered Bigg Boss 15 as a wild card contestant, and now in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, his sister Deepa Anand states that Rajiv is playing phenomenally well in the show. “He's doing so well and making us proud we couldn't have been more happier,” says Anand. She also talks about Rajiv’s equation with co-contestant Shamita Shetty.

“Shamita didi and he is there for each other. She is supporting him and he is supporting her so it is working for him. I know there's a discussion of him being a puppet but he has said against her if he doesn't agree with it. So I don't think he is doing anything wrong. He is just playing his game with Shamita didi and others, but he is not doing anything wrong,” says Deepa. Is there anybody in the house that she thinks he should be careful from?

“I don't think he needs to be careful of anyone. He needs to play his own game the way he is playing and should continue. I think he will go further in the game as he is true to himself and not trying to hurt anybody,” says Anand, adding that Bigg Boss is an experience for Rajiv. “He was invited and he wanted to experience it. For him, it is a healing process and he has said that inside the house too. It's just for the experience and it's not to hurt anyone. He is blessed that he was invited,” she signs off.

