EXCLUSIVE: Rajiv Adatia on BB15, Shilpa Shetty’s message for Shamita & latter’s equation with Raqesh Bapat

Rajiv Adatia has entered Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 15 house, and in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the wild card contestant opened up on the show, his Rakhi sister Shamita Shetty, and much more. Rajiv says that he loves Bigg Boss. “I think it's a fantastic show, I love the drama. Shamita is in the house, and I know a lot of other people too including Jay (Bhanushali), (Karan) Kundrra, Ieshaan (Sehgaal), Pratik (Sehajpal), Vishal (Kotian) and Umar (Riaz). So I thought this time it will be good, as I know a lot of people and it won’t be that difficult to make connections in the house,” informs Rajiv.

Is he taking any message for Shamita from sister Shilpa Shetty Kundra or rumoured beau Raqesh Bapat? “That’s confidential (laughs). But obviously, Shilpa has sent her love and support. Shamita has no idea that I am entering the house, and she has mentioned me a few times there, so I know she is thinking of me. Her true brother is going inside the house, and not a fake one,” adds Rajiv, further talking about Shamita and Raqesh’s equation.

“He is a very sweet person, and is very respectful towards her. He is a great guy. If Shamita is happy, I am happy. So if they are dating, or will be dating, they have my approval and blessings,” states Rajiv.

He also adds that he has always admired, adored and looked up to Bigg Boss 15 host Salman Khan. “Even though I have met him twice before, this will be a great opportunity to have good communication with him. I am not scared of him, but I respect him. People say, ‘ki daant padegi’ and all of that, but I think he is trying to grow you as a person, and correct you when you are wrong,” Rajiv signs off.

