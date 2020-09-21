EXCLUSIVE: Rhea Sharma on Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke going off-air: Will miss Mishti; She was close to my heart
Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke will be going off-air soon. The show starred Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma, Kaveri Priyam, Avinash Mishra in the lead role and was definitely one of the most popular shows. However, in a shocking announcement, it was known that the show will be airing its last episode on October 17, 2020. The cast will mostly be shooting till this month-end. Now, in an exclusive chat, Rhea Sharma has opened up on the news, what she will miss the most and her favourite scenes as Mishti. Excerpts below:
YRHPK is ending soon. The announcement came as a shock to everyone. What about you?
It was very shocking for all of us when Rajan Sir came on to the sets and told all of us, but it is the channel's decision or Rajan Sir's decision, I don't know and I totally respect it. I know that even they have in their mind that how popular MishBir are and how popular the show is but I am sure they must have taken this decision after due deliberation. We are all very sad about it but we can't do anything, it is not in our hands.
Fans have been trending the hashtag asking for an extension. Did you happen to read them?
Yes, I read all the tweets. I feel grateful that our show manages to create such an impact on the audience in the little time we aired. The impact is such that people are not able to believe this and love us. I am really overwhelmed to see such a response. But, I really feel for my fans because they are upset about this news.
What will you miss the most about the show?
I will miss the bonding between the characters. It was not just the crew coming together, it was like a family coming together and shooting. It was so much fun. I developed a special bond which I will miss for sure. I will miss Mishti's journey where I got to play so many shades. I am really going to miss all of this and the memories thatI made. I will miss it and cherish my character a lot. It was very close to my heart.
I am really going to miss the fun on sets. I think I am going to miss doing scenes with Rupal Ma'am because we would discuss scenes and our off-screen chemistry was also very nice. We are good friends. She was very supportive of me. I am going to miss her a lot. Even Kaveri, we used to chit chat a lot in our free time. I am going to miss that a lot.
Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Shaheer Sheikh on YRHPK going off air, shares his favourite track of Abir, what he will miss & more
Mishti has had a graph of her own. What has been your best part about playing her?
My favourite part was when Mishti was falling in love with Abir. That initial phase, before the marriage phase, the young and youthfulness in Mishti, the emotional graph she had, I like that part. I also enjoyed playing the PTSD scenes because it was very challenging.
Now, what next? Will you be taking a break or looking for web?
I would love to try web as there are so many options and a chance to show our versatility there. I don't mind doing TV also if the concept is nice.
Any reference role in bucket list?
I would like to play a detective or something which has action or dominance in the role, little different from the good girl kind of character, someone who is street smart and has some action to do.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
I will miss u rhea plzz come back soon.. I am ur biggest fan
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Thank you for the interview. Always heard how the team has such good bonding on the sets. Can imagine how much they will all miss the bonding, miss the fun. Rhea is a sweet girl, and her onscreen chemistry with Shaheer and Kaveri was lovely to watch. Am sure Star Plus would want to collaborate with these actors again as they all are very hard-working and professional. Sending the team much love and best wishes for their future endeavours. And Rhea we will miss Mishti, her signature three questions, her unconditional love for Abir & her family, her sweet and salty relationship with her sister Kuhu, her talks with Badi Maa. Love you <3
Anonymous 2 hours ago
We will miss mishbir❤️
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Will miss Mishti and MishBir a lot, wish we could see you guys for sometime more. Wishing you all the best Rhea, hope to see you real soon back onscreen with another amazing character.
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Rhea I am going to miss you a lot ..and the whole cast of YRHPK ..I will miss my Mishbir forever and ever.. Hoping that you all could do so many projects together in future and all the best to you my RHEU for you upcoming future projects..
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Wish rhea Sharma grow and grow infinity and huge in the industry..... Lods of love very excited to see her in upcoming projects
Anonymous 3 hours ago
please dont go anywhere yrhpk deserves to stay
Anonymous 3 hours ago
We will miss our Mishbir, Rheshah very much
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Wishing Rhea Sharma loads of happiness and all the success she deserves. She is one of a kind.