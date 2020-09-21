EXCLUSIVE: Rhea Sharma on Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke going off-air: Will miss Mishti; She was close to my heart

Rhea Sharma of YRHPK fame opens up on the show going off air, what will she miss the most about the show, Mishti and more. Read.

Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke will be going off-air soon. The show starred Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma, Kaveri Priyam, Avinash Mishra in the lead role and was definitely one of the most popular shows. However, in a shocking announcement, it was known that the show will be airing its last episode on October 17, 2020. The cast will mostly be shooting till this month-end. Now, in an exclusive chat, Rhea Sharma has opened up on the news, what she will miss the most and her favourite scenes as Mishti. Excerpts below:

YRHPK is ending soon. The announcement came as a shock to everyone. What about you?

It was very shocking for all of us when Rajan Sir came on to the sets and told all of us, but it is the channel's decision or Rajan Sir's decision, I don't know and I totally respect it. I know that even they have in their mind that how popular MishBir are and how popular the show is but I am sure they must have taken this decision after due deliberation. We are all very sad about it but we can't do anything, it is not in our hands.

Fans have been trending the hashtag asking for an extension. Did you happen to read them?

Yes, I read all the tweets. I feel grateful that our show manages to create such an impact on the audience in the little time we aired. The impact is such that people are not able to believe this and love us. I am really overwhelmed to see such a response. But, I really feel for my fans because they are upset about this news.

What will you miss the most about the show?

I will miss the bonding between the characters. It was not just the crew coming together, it was like a family coming together and shooting. It was so much fun. I developed a special bond which I will miss for sure. I will miss Mishti's journey where I got to play so many shades. I am really going to miss all of this and the memories thatI made. I will miss it and cherish my character a lot. It was very close to my heart.

I am really going to miss the fun on sets. I think I am going to miss doing scenes with Rupal Ma'am because we would discuss scenes and our off-screen chemistry was also very nice. We are good friends. She was very supportive of me. I am going to miss her a lot. Even Kaveri, we used to chit chat a lot in our free time. I am going to miss that a lot.

The initial part where Mishti was falling in love with Abir was one of my favourite tracks Rhea Sharma

Mishti has had a graph of her own. What has been your best part about playing her?

My favourite part was when Mishti was falling in love with Abir. That initial phase, before the marriage phase, the young and youthfulness in Mishti, the emotional graph she had, I like that part. I also enjoyed playing the PTSD scenes because it was very challenging.

Now, what next? Will you be taking a break or looking for web?

I would love to try web as there are so many options and a chance to show our versatility there. I don't mind doing TV also if the concept is nice.

Any reference role in bucket list?

I would like to play a detective or something which has action or dominance in the role, little different from the good girl kind of character, someone who is street smart and has some action to do.

Credits :Pinkvilla

