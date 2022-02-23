EXCLUSIVE: Ronit Roy reacts to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’s return: I am torn between 2 different emotions

Ekta Kapoor recently announced the rerun of her popular TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. “Is promo ki ek jhalak dekh kar hi saari puraani yaadein tazaa ho gayi. Today, as I look back, I recall every memory, every moment that made this show a most loved one,” read a part of her post on Instagram. In the same post, she even tagged it’s lead cast Smriti Irani and Ronit Bose Roy asking, “How did you feel after watching this promo, itne saalon ke baad?”

Now in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Ronit reacted to his popular show being aired again. “I am actually kind of torn between two different emotions. My first emotion - I am very happy that my show is coming back and it’s going to run, it ran for ten years so I am thinking is it going to run for another ten years? What’s going to happen? But I am very happy that they have brought the show back, and they have brought the show as it is and have not said Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, ek baar aur,” the actor smiles.

Ronit further adds, “So I am happy that it’s come, but on the other side I am also a little sceptical ki hum log jo pehle vahan the ab humlog kahin aur hai. So the show ran for ten years, and it's been 12 years since the show ended so my scepticism lies in the fact that maybe the show belongs to a different era. But like I said, people are the final judge and if they want to watch it, they watch it.”

