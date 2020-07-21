EXCLUSIVE: Shrenu Parikh on battle with COVID 19: Would chant Hanuman Chalisa when scared; reveals her diet

Still recovering and in complete isolation, Shrenu Parikh chatted with Pinkvilla about her journey which she termed as 'eye-opening'. She revealed how she managed to keep herself positive and the diet she followed to ensure recovery is expedited. Read.

Ishqbaaaz star Shrenu Parikh recently revealed that she tested positive for COVID 19 and was seeking treatment at a hospital. The actress later informed that she was shifted home around two days back after a week in the hospital. She thanked fans for their continuous love and support. Still recovering and in complete isolation, Shrenu chatted with Pinkvilla about her journey which she termed as 'eye-opening'. She revealed how she managed to keep herself positive and the diet she followed to ensure recovery is expedited. She also has a message to those who are not taking this seriously.

Excerpts:

When and how did you realise you might have been exposed to the virus? What was your first step once you recognised it?

It was a long process. I realised after I was diagnosed with two-three symptoms because initially, I thought this might be normal flu and that there is no chance of me getting infected. I thought it was only basic cold which I get and will settle down in three days but it didn't. I had a cold, cough, weakness and fever, and then I lost smell. That was the turning point and I realised that it could be Coronavirus. My first step was to get tested in spite of my family thinking otherwise, they thought I was being negative but then I tested COVID-19 positive.

Did the thought of having getting exposed to virus scare you? It is disturbing at a psychological level for many. What about you?

I think it is the fear of getting it, that's why psychologically I was very weak. I thought that now that I have it, what if I gave it to my family. Thankfully I did not meet anyone. But all of that was going in my head that how did I get it? I took so much care about it. Did anyone lie to me or cheat me and if they did, then it was heartbreaking because you should not lie to people in such a situation. A lot of things were playing in my head, your brain tells you 'tu bimaar hai' but I would tell myself I have to brave this.



Who was your anchor during this time? What helped the most?

I had a lot of people around me, but it was God. I kept chanting Hanuman Chalisa whenever I felt scared. Then, of course, my family and after that my friends a lot of core people in my life knew about it. Those 7 days in the hospital were quite challenging but I had these people around me.

What changes did you make to your diet during the recovery time?

Yes, I want to tell people to increase the intake of veggies in your diet, you should include a lot of greens, dahi, fruits, have kadha regularly, keep yourself hydrated as much as possible. It is Vitamin C, kadha and a lot of water.

How can one prepare themselves mentally and physically to brave this?

I really feel half your battle is won the moment you face it. That it is okay now. A lot matters when you are mentally strong. So, just be hopeful that you will be treated properly. Sometimes, I know a lot of people who might not have faith in their doctors but it is very important to trust them and yourself. Whatever helps you, basically. I used to stay away from negative thoughts by keeping myself occupied. I would speak to the nurses and play something on my phone, write and read a lot because I had a lot of time.

To those who aren't taking it seriously, what do you have to say?

It is a two-sided sword, for people who take it seriously and for those who don't. Everyone is different. Just like my doctor told me all the patients are different and no one exactly knows how to fight COVID. So, yes, for people who think they are invincible then please it is not. This flu can kill you irrespective of your age. I think you should start taking it seriously. I feel that if you are exposed to it, please tell people and don't lie about it because you don't want to give it to someone else.

Most of the times, people get scared more for the family than themselves, was it the same for you?

My first concern was for my family that I may have infected them. I was feeling so guilty. They were tested after I was hospitalised. I kept thinking about it. But thankfully, their results came negative.



Now that you are recovering in isolation, how are you passing time?

Now, I am home and my parents are around. I haven't physically met them. I only talk to my brother, woh bhi darwaza band karke, very old fashioned conversation we do. I am only eating home-cooked food. I was telling my mother that day, that I should be doing all this for them but they are pampering me and how. They are taking care of me. They have set up my guest room because my room doesn't have an attached bathroom so isolation would have been difficult. My brother has set up a television in the guest room so that I can be entertained. They have put a nice portable AC, a set of utensils for me. My guest room is my new home for a few days. I think my recovery speed has also got better once I got back home.

