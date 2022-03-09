EXCLUSIVE: Sonali Bendre on judging DID Li’l Masters 5; Actress set to comeback with a fiction show too

by Avinash Lohana   |  Updated on Mar 09, 2022
   
Pinkvilla was the first to report that Dance India Dance Little Masters 5 is gearing up for a comeback in 2022. The show brings back Sonali Bendre to the small screen as a judge after a break of four years. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress says that she is happy to be back in this space. “First of all, that is the most exciting thing for me. Secondly, I had gone from a Zee Show, and to be back on Zee it feels like you’re completing a circle,” she states. 

Sonali had taken a break from work in 2018 after she was diagnosed with metastatic cancer. “It's like coming back in that sense. So it just feels emotional. I have always enjoyed doing children’s shows, because kids are quite unfiltered you see. They are going to come and say what is as is and I really enjoy that about kids. There is so much innocence, that pure energy that is there is beautiful,” she states. 

In 2014, Sonali appeared in Ekta Kapoor’s show Ajeeb Daastaan Hai Ye with Apurva Agnihotri. Does she plan to come back with a fiction show again? “Yes, but I can’t talk about it. I have finished shooting for it. So whenever they are ready we will talk about it. But I can’t talk about it just now,” the actress keeps it short. 

Meanwhile, on the movies front, Sonali says that she is looking for opportunities that are challenging. “I am looking for things that are going to interest me, stimulate my brain, stimulate me as an artist, and help me grow. So if these boxes get ticked then I am ready,” Sonali concludes. 

DID Li’l Masters 5 also features Remo Dsouza, Mouni Roy and Jay Bhanushali. 

