EXCLUSIVE: Tassnim Sheikh on her character in Anupamaa: Rakhi Dave is a complete package of entertainment

Star Plus’s popular show Anupamaa is back at the top position on the TRP chart. The show which is on women's independence and largely speaks about her role in the family’s upbringing has been winning hearts from day one. The audience has connected with it emotionally and the actors of the show have also successfully portrayed it. Anupama, Vanraj Shah, Kavya, Toshu, Samar, Sweety, Baa, and others have shown how a woman is seen in a family and what is her importance? Lead actress Rupali Ganguly has been breaking all stigmas of society and showed that women are more than their family.

However, amid this, there is one more character who is loved by the audience. And that is Rakhi Dave. Needless to say, actress Tassnim Sheikh, who is seen as Rakhi Dave, has been nailing the role from her performance. She is back at the set after recovering from COVID 19. Amidst the high octane drama, her entry is like a breather for the viewers. Talking about her role, she said, “Rakhi Dave is a complete package, she is like a culmination of all the spices. She is spicy, sour, and overall entertaining.”

“Rakhi is a Mirchi and you can only expect explosive stuff from her which will be presented in a unique Rakhi Dave way. I am thankful to my fans for showering me with so much love and affection. When I was missing in the show I have received so many messages on social media as they were all eager to know when will I resume shooting again. In the past, I have done grey shades and also got love from my audience but this time the love of the audience for Rakhi Dave is on another level. The audience is the one who makes us,” she further said.

The actress admitted that she feels so good to be back at the set and she missed playing Rakhi Dave.

Also Read: Anupamaa SPOILER ALERT: Anupama’s life is at stake as she undergoes an emergency surgery