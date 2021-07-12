EXCLUSIVE: Vedika Bhandari says Rahul Vaidya & Disha Parmar are perfect for each other; Shares sangeet deets

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are getting married on July 16. They made the announcement on Instagram last week.

Last week, singer Rahul Vaidya and actress Disha Parmar announced their wedding date on Instagram. “With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all. We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take pace on 16th of July, 2021. We seek your love and blessings as we begin this new chapter of love and togetherness. Love, Disha & Rahul,” read the note that the duo had posted on social media.

Now in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Disha’s actress-friend Vedika Bhandari says they are all very excited for the big day. Disha and Vedika have worked together in the TV show, Woh Apna Sa. “I did my first show with her. We are very excited. I mean all her girlfriends… all of us are gearing up, and we have been actually waiting for this since forever. Finally it's happening, so it’s going to be great,” smiles Vedika.

When asked about the sangeet preparations, here’s what she had to say. “Yes, full preparations are on. I’ll tell you one song which we are performing on, it's ‘Jalebi Baby’. Though Disha isn’t part of this song,” informs Vedika.

Further speaking about Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar, Vedika adds, “You know that new trend on Instagram, ‘I don’t believe in soulmates but…’, so I’ll make a video on that for them, because I think they are perfect for each other. They have found each other in this crazy world, and I wish them an eternal life of happiness. They are perfect for each other, it couldn’t have been a better match. We have all been waiting for this, so we are very excited. It’s like the event of the year for us.”

