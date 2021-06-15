EXCLUSIVE: Vijayendra Kumeria on learning horse riding for Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha: Tried to learn few stunts

Vijayendra Kumeria, who plays the lead in Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha, will be seen doing some stunts with the horse in the upcoming episode.

Vijayendra Kumeria is one of the most talked about actors in the television industry who has proved her mettle in shows like Udaan and Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel. And while it is always a delight to watch him on screen, he is currently winning hearts with his ongoing stint in Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha. For the uninitiated, the actor plays the role of a blind photographer. Interestingly, Vijayendra will soon be seen performing some stunts with a horse in the upcoming episode for the show.

And as per the recent buzz, the Udaan actor is taking horse riding lessons and is quite excited about the track. Talking about it, Vijayendra said, "I have never taken any horse riding lessons in real life, but when I got to know that there is this sequence I just tried to learn a few stunts in a few hours. I love doing action, and I mostly do my stunts on my own. This has been a practice since last so many years so how could I back off when it comes to stunts with a horse."

"It was a good experience and for the first time I think I did a good job. I enjoyed a lot and look forward for more such dare daredevil stunts in future," he added.

Meanwhile, Vijayendra is quite elated as the shooting in Mumbai has been resumed during the unlock. He said, “Well, if you are in a bubble then what difference does it make if you are in Mumbai or in some other city. The time given for shooting is less, but when it comes to daily soaps, even 12 hours seem to be less. So meeting deadlines between 7am-5pm will be a task. Having said that, it is a good idea to maintain the bio bubble as it is safe when people are not travelling or moving around to different places after shooting. Let's see how things workout.”

