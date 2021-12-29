Naagin 6 EXCLUSIVE: Is Arjun Bijlani a part of the show? Here’s what the actor has to say

Last month Ekta Kapoor announced that Naagin 6 will premiere on January 30, 2022, and in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, when we asked Arjun Bijlani if he will be a part of the sixth season, here’s what he had to say. “No. I haven’t even been called. But Naagin 6 is happening for sure, and I am happy that it’s happening. In fact, I want Naagin 20 to also happen. But it will always be that I did the first season, so I enjoy saying that and I enjoy all the glory and all the fame that I have got through it,” says Arjun.

He was a part of the first season of the show. “I thank Ekta ma’am for it, Balaji and Colors for this opportunity, more to Ekta obviously because she cast me in this, and I had such beautiful two co-stars Mouni (Roy) and Adaa (Khan). I think that is one show that will always be remembered, the season one of Naagin. So it’s nice to be a part of something that people remember for so many years,” the actor states.

Arjun further adds, “Dekho maine Colors ke do shows diye hai jo seasons pe seasons aa rahe hai. Now Ishq Mein Marjawan is coming with its third season too. So I am very happy that the show which I did the first season of is doing multiple seasons, and maza aa raha hai. Not because of me, but obviously everyone has their own hard work but it feels good is what I am saying.”

Meanwhile, is there any of his other previous show that he would want to see come back with a new season? “Miley Jab Hum Tum for sure. Left Right Left (too). But Left Right Left will become a very expensive show if they bring everyone back together. But Miley Jab Hum Tum is something I think can be brought back, and I always say that,” Arjun signs off.

