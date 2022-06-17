Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards: Jasmin Bhasin drops glamourous PICS from the gala; Don't miss Aly Goni's comment

Pinkvilla's first-ever award show, 'Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards' was hosted last night on June 16 in Mumbai and was graced by numerous well-known personalities from entertainment, sports, food, fashion and business field. The show was held at JW Marriott in Mumbai and it was truly a star-studded event where every individual glammed up and had put their best fashion foot forward for the night. Speaking of which, actress Jasmin Bhasin left us spellbound with her glamorous appearance at the gala event.

Today, Jasmin dropped a few solo pictures from 'Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards' and treated her fans by sharing her stunning outfit with them. Keeping up the style quotient high, Jasmin opted for a silver one-shoulder shimmery outfit, and she looked like a bombshell as she posed for the pictures. Considering her stylish attire, Jasmin donned heavy glamourous makeup, which perfectly complemented her look for the night. She styled her hair open and paired her outfit with silver heels. Sharing these captivating pictures, Jasmin captioned, "Glam night". Her beau Aly Goni was quick to comment on his ladylove's post and wrote, "Bomb aagaya bomb aagaya".

Check out Aly Goni's comment:

Jasmin Bhasin's career:

Jasmin came into the limelight with her debut TV show Tashan-e-Ishq and later starred in numerous shows, including Dil Se Dil Tak, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel and others. Jasmin is making her Punjabi movie debut with "Honeymoon" opposite Gippy Grewal. The actress is all set to make her Bollywood debut and will be seen in Mahesh Bhatt's next. Reportedly, she will start shooting for this film in July.

Also, Jasmin recently collaborated with Shivin Narang for a music video titled, 'Ijazzat Hai'. Her last appearance was in the musical track 'Iss Barish Mein' opposite Shaheer Sheikh.

About Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards:

Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards celebrated the style and fashion inclination of celebs from all fields and not just entertainment but also sports, fashion designing, food, business world, and more. The jury consisted of topnotch personalities like Malaika Arora, Milind Soman, Karisma Kapoor, Urmila Matondkar, Eka Lakhani, Vikram Phadnis, and Ali Abbas Zafar. They picked nominations for every category except the reader's choice male and female.

Other Celebs from the Television industry who made a glamourous appearance at Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards were Nia Sharma, Hina Khan, Nakuul Mehta-Jankee Parekh, Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra, Rithvik Dhanjani, Urvashi Dholakia, and more.

