Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards: Janhvi Kapoor looks striking in black cut-out gown with plunging neckline; PICS

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the leading actresses in Bollywood. She marked her debut with Shashank Khaitan's 2018 film ‘Dhadak’ with Ishaan Khatter and has not looked back ever since. She has been associating herself with high-on-content projects and has stunned audiences with her portrayal as a war pilot in Gunjan Saxena's biopic and a ghost in Roohi. The actress is very active on social media and often shares her gorgeous pictures, work updates, family photos, and other life events with her fans. She is very particular about health and fitness and is often spotted outside a gym in suburban Mumbai, where she goes for her pilates classes.

Janhvi Kapoor graced Pinkvilla's maiden award show, Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards held in Mumbai. The Dhadak actress looked striking and glamorous in her ultra chic black cut-out dress. She graced the photographers with some really beautiful poses and won the shutterbugs with her poise. The gorgeous actress smiled for the camera and made her first Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards outing memorable.

Have a look at Janhvi Kapoor at Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards:

The award show celebrates the style and fashion inclination of celebs from all fields and not just in entertainment but also in sports, fashion designing, food, the business world, and more. The jury includes reputed names like Malaika Arora, Milind Soman, Karisma Kapoor, Urmila Matondkar, Eka Lakhani, Vikram Phadnis, and Ali Abbas Zafar. They picked nominations for each and every category except the reader's choice male and female.

