Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards: Sara Ali Khan & Varun Dhawan's look in black is fireworks; PICS
Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards is our maiden awards event, graced by reputed celebs from various fields. Check out Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan’s photos from the red carpet.
Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan at Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards
Sara Ali Khan looked drop-dead gorgeous in her half-sheer black and white gown. The Atrangi Re actress carried off the thigh-high slit gown gracefully at the event. For makeup, she went for a subtle and youthful as she sported minimal blush and eye shadow. She put on a pink lip shade, making her look all the more pretty. Sara wore her gorgeous tresses down with a middle parting. She completed the look with a pair of black hills.
Coming to Varun Dhawan, the actor looked super sharp in his all-black ensemble. Varun was a sight to behold in his black tuxedo, with a matching shirt, trousers, and a pair of formal shoes. He donned a clean-shaven look for the night.
Both Sara and Varun posed together for the paparazzi as they clicked the actors.
Talking about their professional fronts, Sara Ali Khan will soon feature alongside Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film. She also has Gaslight with Vikrant Massey. Pinkvilla recently reported that Sara will also be seen in a film based on the Quit India Movement.
Talking about Varun Dhawan, the actor is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film JugJugg Jeeyo which has been creating quite the buzz lately. He also has Bhediya with Kriti Sanon and Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor. Apart from this, he will also be seen in Citadel with Samantha Ruth Prabhu.
ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards: Milind Soman, Asha Parekh, Masaba & others glam up the event