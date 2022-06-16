Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards: Sara Ali Khan & Varun Dhawan's look in black is fireworks; PICS

Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan have graced the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards : our maiden awards event tonight. On the occasion of our 15th anniversary, Pinkvilla is presenting its first-ever awards, where we honour everything style and fashion. Tonight, on the red carpet, we shall be celebrating people from different fields including entertainment, television, regional cinema, fashion designing, sports, food, business, and more. As we speak, the gorgeous Sara Ali Khan and the handsome Varun Dhawan just made a grand entrance at the event. Needless to say, the actors surely made heads turn with their attractive ensembles.

Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan at Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards

Sara Ali Khan looked drop-dead gorgeous in her half-sheer black and white gown. The Atrangi Re actress carried off the thigh-high slit gown gracefully at the event. For makeup, she went for a subtle and youthful as she sported minimal blush and eye shadow. She put on a pink lip shade, making her look all the more pretty. Sara wore her gorgeous tresses down with a middle parting. She completed the look with a pair of black hills.

Coming to Varun Dhawan, the actor looked super sharp in his all-black ensemble. Varun was a sight to behold in his black tuxedo, with a matching shirt, trousers, and a pair of formal shoes. He donned a clean-shaven look for the night.

Both Sara and Varun posed together for the paparazzi as they clicked the actors.