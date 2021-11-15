Swaragini fame Nikita Sharma gets married to Rohandeep Singh at a temple in Uttarakhand; PICS

The wedding season has started for the year. Numerous celebrities are getting married and entering a new phase of their life. Swaragini fame Nikita Sharma had also decided to take a plunge as she got married to Rohandeep Singh traditionally. The actress got married at a very prestigious and old Shiv temple in Uttarakhand.

Nikita Sharma exchanged wedding vows at the temple where Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati had tied the knot. The actress seems overjoyed as she announced her wedding news on her social media handles. Nikita wrote: "14.11.2021 Hooked and Booked for a lifetime From Miss to Mrs. ….starting new life with the blessing of Mahadev…got married in Triyuginarayan Temple where Lord Mahadev and matta parvati got married in dhananjay agnikund.. Har Har Mahadev Rohandeep Singh Together and Forever #rohanikita"

See post here-

All her friends and fans sent best wishes and love to the actress on her social media post. Several other actors are also getting married in this wedding season. Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, Sayantani Ghosh, Shraddha Arya, Sanjay Gagnani and many other celebrities have decided to take the plung in.

Pre-wedding festivities of Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma have already begun and the pictures are doing rounds on social media.

Talking about Nikita Sharma, she has worked in TV shows such as Do Dil Ek Jaan, Swaragini, Shakti and Phir Laut Aayi Naagin.



