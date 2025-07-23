4 upcoming reality shows releasing in August 2025: Bigg Boss 19 to Kaun Banega Crorepati 17

August 2025 promises to keep the Television audience entertained as several reality shows are releasing this week. While fictional shows continue to keep audiences engaged, there's no denying that reality shows have their own charm. They air for a few months but leave a long-lasting impression on the hearts of the audience. Without keeping you waiting, let's check the top 4 reality shows that are releasing next month and will keep you on the edge of your seats.

4 upcoming reality shows releasing in August 2025

1- Bigg Boss 19

Platform: Colors TV and JioHotstar

Premiere Date: To Be Announced

Host: Salman Khan

One of the most anticipated reality shows, Bigg Boss 19, is set to release next month. The controversial show often creates a huge buzz before its release as audiences eagerly wait to see which contestants are participating.

As reported by Pinkvilla, Bigg Boss 19 is expected to run longer this time. Instead of 3 months, the Salman Khan-hosted show will run for approximately 5.5 months. Typically, the show premieres in September or October; however, this year, the show will premiere earlier.

The theme for this season is titled "Rewind," signaling a return to the essence of previous seasons. Notably, there will be a Secret Room, a fan-favorite twist that allows contestants to secretly observe their housemates before re-entering the game with new strategies.

2- Kaun Banega Crorepati 17

Platform: Sony TV and Sony LIV

Premiere Date: August 11, 2025

Host: Amitabh Bachchan

After 16 successful seasons, the makers are soon releasing the 17th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Hosted by the megastar, this upcoming season promises to be more educational, engaging and interesting. The quiz reality show offers intellectual personalities to showcase their talent on a huge platform.

Among many, several win substantial cash prizes by demonstrating their broad knowledge. Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 will start from August 11 onwards and will air from Monday to Friday at 9 PM.

3- Pati Patni Aur Panga

Platform: Colors TV and JioHotstar

Premiere Date: August 2, 2025

Hosts: Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui

Pati Patni Aur Panga is a new reality show where several celebrity couples will participate. In their journey on this show, the contestants will dive into the delightful chaos of the duos.

The celebrities who are participating in Pati Patni Aur Panga are -- Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal, Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debinna Bonnerjee, Geeta Phogat and Pawan Kumar, Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad, Sudesh Lehri and Mamta Lehri and Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla.

The show will air every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM from August 2.

4- Chhoriyan Chali Gaon

Platform: Zee TV and Zee5

Premiere Date: To Be Announced

Host: Rannvijay Singha

Chhoriyan Chali Gaon is again a new reality show that is set to take the audience on a journey like never before. The show promises to take viewers on a heartfelt journey of transformation and cultural immersion.

Several popular Television actresses are set to participate and live a life without gadgets, luxuries, or shortcuts. They'll take on real village chores and embrace the simplicity and wisdom.

The actresses who will be seen as contestants on the show are - Anjum Fakih, Anita Hassanandani, Krishna Shroff, Aishwarya Khare and more. The premiere date and time of the show are yet to be announced.

